The SamJam Bluegrass Festival returns to the Pike County Fairgrounds Aug. 31 through Sept. 4
2. SOCOG Board Meeting
The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main Street, Chillicothe. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, or to join the meeting virtually, call 740-775-5030.
SOCOG provides administrative support for the County Boards of Developmental Disabilities in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties. SOCOG is a government entity created under Chapter 167 of the Ohio Revised Code, representing 14 county boards of developmental disabilities.
3. August 31 in History
In 1997, New York Yankees retire Don Mattingly’s jersey #23.
In 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in a Paris car crash along with her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul while fleeing paparazzi.
In, 1990, Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. become first father and son to play on same team simultaneously in professional baseball (Seattle Mariners).
In 1990, East and West Germany sign the Treaty of Unification (Einigungsvertrag) to join their legal and political systems.
