With just one week until Election Day, early vote figures show a modest increase overall compared to the last midterm cycle. Continuing a trend, big jumps in early in-person voting are compensating for declining absentee ballot requests.

At most recent count, 1.24 million voters have requested their ballots early either absentee or through early in-person voting. That’s up from this point in 2018 by 2.64%.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments