RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The bad news was that the University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday evening.
But when all was said and done, the good news was that the RedStorm now find themselves in the midst of a five-game unbeaten streak.
An own goal allowed visiting Asbury University to erase a second half deficit and the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in non-conference play at Evan E. Davis Field.
Rio Grande moved to 4-5-2 on the season as a result of the tie.
The Eagles finished the day at 3-7-1.
Rio Grande had snapped the scoreless deadlock with 33:01 left in regulation when senior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) beat AU keeper Maliya Crump from the left side of the 18-yard box for her fourth goal of the season.
The Eagles got the equalizer just under 13 minutes later when a shot by Delaney Long ricocheted off of a Rio defender and into the net for an own goal.
And that’s how things stayed the rest of the way.
Crump came up with a save on the only shot of the first overtime period, while both teams managed three shots - two of which were on frame - in the final extra session.
Rio Grande finished with a 16-14 advantage in shots and a 3-2 edge in corner kick chances, all of which came in the second overtime.
Sophomore Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) recorded nine stops in net for the RedStorm.
Crump had eight saves for Asbury, which was a member of the River States Conference before leaving for NCAA Division III after the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday when it entertains Carlow University in an RSC contest. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.