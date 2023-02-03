Waverly Village Council met in regular session Wednesday evening. One of the guest speakers to address the council was a gentleman who operates the company that owns a number of the benches in the village.
Tyler Bales is the operator of Courtesy Advertising.
Councilman Forest Blakeman had brought up over several past meetings the benches around the village on village property.
“We’re not trying to fight,” Bales said. “We’re not trying to cause a big stink over this. Hopefully, we can come up with an agreement to continue business here in the Village of Waverly.”
Bales admitted some of the benches in Waverly need work, and he said he would get on that work if an agreement could be made. He saw no reason to spend to fix up benches and still have to remove them.
“In December 2021, this council unanimously passed an ordinance to do away with that (signs or benches on public property,”) Blakeman said. “It was unanimous. Everyone was in agreement and the reason being was because of the poor maintenance of the benches.”
Blakeman said he talked to Bales’ grandfather, who used to own the business and died in 2021. According to Blakeman, Bales’ grandfather assured him that the maintenance on the benches would be updated.
Bales said if a bench looks bad, it makes him look bad, the company advertising look bad and the village look bad.
“That’s not what we want,” Bales added. “These customers that pay for advertising … the more advertising they get out, the more customers they get, the more business they get, and the more sales tax (for the city.)”
Mayor Greg Kempton said if council was going to amend the ordinance, the village could issue a permit per bench with yearly inspections by the city.
“There might be some things we can do,” Kempton said. “I guess the main thing is, is council willing to have that discussion.”
Blakeman asked Bales how much revenue he made of the signs. Before Bales could answer, councilman Skymr Bevens told Blakeman that it didn’t matter.
“Forest, that is inconsequential,” Bevens said. “It doesn’t matter how much money he makes. Why does it matter to us how much money he makes?”
Bevens told Bales that he didn’t know if the village could give him any other than the current answer under ordinance, but he would consider reviewing it.
Bales said he could email pictures of benches he fixed up to the mayor for council to review.
