Hoping for a sixth straight Southern Ohio Conference title, the Waverly Tigers worked to make it a fierce competition with the Northwest Mohawks when the league meet came to Waverly on Oct. 12.
But like other meets this season, the Mohawks remained a step ahead. Northwest ended up winning the title, the first since the 1985 season, with a team score of 25 points. That pushed the hosting Tigers into second with 30 points.
Northwest took the first two places in the race with Landen Smith winning in 16:13 and Josh Shope following as the runner-up in 16:17.
Waverly had the next three spots, led by Aidan Judd in third (16:38), Mitch Green in fourth (16:49) and Philip Evory in fifth (16:49.23).
The Mohawks took the next two spots with Kailan Marshall grabbing sixth (16:49.77) and Ricky Gambill securing seventh (17:34).
Waverly's Calob Ramirez was next in eighth (17:40), followed by Northwest's Gabe Morrell in ninth (17:44) and Jack Monroe in 10th (17:45).
Spencer Fraley, battling an injury, was the next Tiger to finish, recording 20th (18:58). Aidan Kelly was right behind him in 21st (19:08). Completing the results were A.J. Sibole (26th, 19:41), Alex Rostek (27th, 19:47) and Alex Stoller (58th, 22:29.75).
In the high school girls competition, the Waverly Lady Tigers finished third overall with 59 points behind the winning Wheelersburg Lady Pirates (35) and the runner-up South Webster Lady Jeeps (53).
Waverly senior Sarah Crabtree led her team individually, finishing second overall in 22:09. Eastern's Abby Cochenour won the race in 19:36.
The next Lady Tiger to complete the race was Julia Clark, who was 12th in 23:52. Olivia Cisco (18th, 24:50), Aiyana Tolliver (22nd, 25:26) and Maggie Reisinger (24th, 25:42) completed the scoring for the Lady Tigers. Rounding out the results were Abby Ray (25th, 25:53), Hannah Remy (29th, 26:43), Hannah Swinning (33rd, 27:06), Olivia Russell (34th, 27:43) and Jenna Thompson (42nd, 29:38).
In the junior high boys competition, the Tigers brought home fourth with 82 points. Eastern won the team title with 44 points, followed closely by Minford with 47 points. Wheelersburg was third with 70 points, and Valley was fifth with 101 points.
Lane Bear was fifth to lead the way for Waverly in a time of 12:18. Next was Carson Moore (15th, 13:16), followed by Jeremy Williams (21st, 13:58), Sam Walsh (22nd, 13:59), Eli Hobbs (41st, 17:39) and Xavery Attencio (42nd, 17:56).
For the Lady Tigers in the junior high race, Carly Dixon was 21st in 18:22, followed by Caitlyn Dyke in 25th in 19:25.
