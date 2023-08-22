This boy flies through the air after jumping off the high dive at the Pike County Swim Club.
Here a lifeguard tries to encourage younger kids to dive off the diving board by showing them how close the water is to the diving board.
This young man does a big time flip off the high dive before he crashes into the water below.
This boy looks as if he is picking a spot to land after jumping off the diving board.
This boy is looking to throw a ball to a friend at the other end of the pool.
This guy is looking to throw a pool ring to a friend.
This boy holds the ball high over his head trying to decide which friend he should pass it to.
This boy straightens up into a “toothpick” pose after jumping off the high dive.
These two kids decide to have fun outside of the water by playing a little football.
A lifeguard encourages her young cousin to try her first ever dive of the diving board.
These two bring the football into the water and pass it back and forth, while cooling off.
This is this girl’s first ever dive off the diving board. After she tried it once, she was ready to try it again.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Want to get our headlines emailed to you? It's free and you can unsubscribe at any time. Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.