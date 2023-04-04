(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Office of Criminal Justice Services announced today the certification and recertification of 14 Ohio law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

One agency, Syracuse Police Department in Meigs County, adopted and implemented the initial two standards regarding use of force and hiring and recruitment. An additional 13 agencies completed the recertification process that takes place on a revolving, three to four-year cycle. They include:

