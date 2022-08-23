The Pike County Commissioners and Pike County engineer Denny Salisbury received a letter over the weekend from Ohio Public Works Commission director, Linda Bailiff, notifying them that Pike County had been approved for OPWC Emergency funds for the Salyers Road slip repair project.
The letter stated the OPWC will provide 90 percent of the total estimated cost of the project, up to a total of $335,973 in grant assistance.
“So that’s good news,” Salisbury said.
The commissioners will need to complete an OPWC project application, CFO certification for the 10 percent local share and authorizing legislation, within 30 days.
In a related item, Salisbury said he wanted to talk to the commissioners ahead of a Title I meeting to make sure the commissioners were aware of what Salisbury would be submitting.
The OPWC also has funds available for other projects that will be presented, scored and awarded in October. Salisbury presented a list of spot paving projects that he plans to submit in the application.
“We are doing the spot paving project as an application,” Salisbury said. “I put in the Prosperity Road bridge, the one just above the school. It has barrels on both sides of it, the outside beams are completely gone, and now the second beams in are corroding. It’s a one lane bridge, so it’s time to replace it.”
The list includes: Sugar Run Road, Loop Road, Bailey Chapel Road, Red Hollow Road from state Route 32 to Beaver Pike, California Pike, Meadow Run from Beaver Pike to Four Mile Road, Pin Hook Road, Pine Top Road from Lapperell Road to Aunerville Road, Dry Bone Road from state Route 124 to New Fain Road, Yankee Hill Road and Long Fork Road from Twin Oaks Resort to Yankee Hill.
“It’s spot paving,” Salisbury said. “We’re not paving these roads all the way through. Hit the worst spot and put the seal on it to seal up all the cracks.”
Both Forest Hills Blvd. from state Route 104 to 104 Crestwood Drive and Zahn’s Corner Road from Piketon corporation limit to Zahn’s Corner will be paved full length.
Salisbury said that those won’t be approved until July of 2023 and won’t be constructed until the fall 2023 or Spring 2024.
