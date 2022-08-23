The Pike County Commissioners and Pike County engineer Denny Salisbury received a letter over the weekend from Ohio Public Works Commission director, Linda Bailiff, notifying them that Pike County had been approved for OPWC Emergency funds for the Salyers Road slip repair project.

The letter stated the OPWC will provide 90 percent of the total estimated cost of the project, up to a total of $335,973 in grant assistance.

