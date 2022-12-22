(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program.

Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a scholarship by grantee agencies would attend an eligible Ohio-approved driving school in their area at little to no cost.

