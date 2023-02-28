CINCINNATI — In 2019, former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges repeatedly insisted that he wasn’t paying a man to spy on the effort to repeal a corrupt utility bailout, but recordings played in court Monday show that Borges paid the man $15,000 while pressing him for inside information on the repeal campaign.

The federal racketeering trial of Borges and former House Speaker Larry Householder entered its fifth week with testimony from Tyler Fehrman, who was the last prosecution witness. Prosecutors rested their case Monday and U.S. District Judge Timothy Black denied defense motions to acquit Borges and Householder.

