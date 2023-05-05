CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com
NEW
State Route 41 & U.S. 50 Resurfacing - Work is set to begin on May 8 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between Lapperell Road and U.S. 50, as well as on U.S. 50 in Ross County between the village of Bainbridge and Lower Twin Road. Work will occur daily between 7 AM and 7 PM, Mon — Fri. During construction traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023
ONGOING
Adams Road Bridge Replacement - Work has begun as of March 20 for a bridge replacement project on Adams Road at the intersection with Red Hollow Road. Adams Road will be closed for the duration of the project. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Red Hollow Road, S.R. 32, and S.R. 335. Estimated completion: Summer 2023
Watson Road Slide Repair - Work has begun as of February 6 for a slide repair project on Watson Road between Mutton Run Road and the Ross County line. One lane of Watson Road is open to traffic as of February 20. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2023
U.S. 23 Resurfacing - Work has begun as of March 27 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 between Wakefield Mound Road and the village of Piketon. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 23 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and shifted travel lanes.
As of April 17 U.S. 23 is reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge work south of S.R. 32. Pavement repairs have been completed and most traffic impacts have been removed until milling begins in another 6-8 weeks. Estimated completion: Summer 2023
State Route 104/220/551 Resurfacing — Work has begun as of March 27 for a project that will resurface sections of S.R. 104, S.R. 220, and S.R. 551. For all locations, work will occur daily from 7 AM — 7 PM, Mon — Sat. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers.
S.R. 104 between S.R. 32 and the village of Waverly
S.R. 220 between S.R. 772 and the village of Waverly
S.R. 551 between S.R. 104 and S.R.220
Estimated completion: Summer 2023
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
