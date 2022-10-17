Sitting on the playoff bubble at 17th in Division 5, Region 19 coming into Friday night's matchup against the Westfall Mustangs, Piketon moved into the top 16 with a 36-32 win on homecoming. According to JoeEitel.com, the Redstreaks moved up three spots to fourteenth after Friday’s victory.

Piketon rushed for 261 yards and five Redstreaks scored a rushing touchdown as they won their third straight game.

