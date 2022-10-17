Sitting on the playoff bubble at 17th in Division 5, Region 19 coming into Friday night's matchup against the Westfall Mustangs, Piketon moved into the top 16 with a 36-32 win on homecoming. According to JoeEitel.com, the Redstreaks moved up three spots to fourteenth after Friday’s victory.
Piketon rushed for 261 yards and five Redstreaks scored a rushing touchdown as they won their third straight game.
“Westfall is much improved offensively. They had some nice schemes, and it caught us in binds. We struggled covering the pass, and it showed up tonight. Defense made some plays at the end. I’m glad for my seniors' homecoming. We haven't actually had a homecoming (game) the last three years or so, and we haven’t had a homecoming win, so that’s awesome,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion. “We’re still in the playoff race and that’s all that matters; we're 5-4, and we’ll take that.”
Piketon attempted an onside kick to begin the game, but Westfall recovered and would start at the 48-yard line to begin the game. The Mustangs took an early 6-0 lead when they scored on a four yard rushing touchdown with 8:38 to go in the first quarter. The Redstreaks fumbled the ensuing kickoff as Westfall recovered, taking over at the 47 with 8:28 in the first.
Piketon’s defense then forced Westfall to punt and would take over at their own 8-yard line. Piketon moved the ball close to midfield, but Westfall came away with an interception, taking over at the 43-yard line with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
The Redstreaks thought they came away with an interception in the end zone on a jump ball but it was ruled a Mustang touchdown as they took a 14-0 lead after a successful two point conversion late in the first quarter. Piketon would start their next drive at the 4-yard line. With 11:18 in the second quarter, Piketon’s Caleb Osborne scored from 6 yards out to cut the Westfall lead to 14-8 after Alan Austin completed the two point attempt.
Westfall began their next drive at the 31-yard line. They would pick up a 4th down conversion on the drive to move the ball to the Piketon 29-yard line. A few plays later, Westfall scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper to take a 20-8 lead with 8:37 in the half.
Piketon quickly answered with a 45-yard, one-minute-and-19 second drive. Quarterback Luke Gullion scored from 7 yards out for a Redstreak touchdown to cut the Westfall lead to 20-16 after the two point conversion with 7:18 to go in the half.
After a pair of penalties on the Mustangs' next drive they were forced to punt. Piketon would take over at the Mustang 48-yard line with 5:59 to play in the half. Alan Austin then gave Piketon their first lead of the game 22-20 when he scored from 2 yards out with 2:53 left in the opening half.
The Mustangs would start their ensuing possession at the 25. Westfall would move the ball into Piketon territory with 1:41 to go in the half. On 3rd-and-10, Westfall scored on a 45 yard touchdown pass to retake the lead 26-22 lead with 1:33 left in the half.
The first-half shootout continued as Piketon answered with a touchdown on their next drive. The Redstreaks started with the ball at the 36 with 1:28 in the half. They then moved the ball to the Mustang 36 where they faced a 3rd and 10 with 1:03 left.
The Redstreaks picked up the first down and a few plays later, Buddy Wilson scored from 3 yards out to give Piketon a 28-26 lead with 16 seconds left. Piketon would lead 28-26 at the half.
“That was the plan,” said Gullion about the Redstreaks' rushing attack. “Good to have Jayden Thacker back ... glad for him he’s out there, and Buddy ran the ball well again, so that was a good night. Luke (Gullion) did a nice job managing the game, completing some and also running some. We got Alan (Austin) involved, so we have some weapons.”
Piketon received the second half kick and began at the 38-yard line. However on the second play of the half, the Mustangs came away with their third turnover of the game with an interception. Westfall started the drive in Piketon territory at the 36. The Mustangs scored on a 36-yard pass touchdown on third and long to regain the lead 32-28 with 10:21 in the third quarter.
Piketon began their next possession at midfield after the kickoff went out of bounds. Jayden Thacker then scored his first touchdown of the year from a yard out as Piketon retook the lead 36-32 with 7:20 to go in the third. Westfall would take possession at the 34-yard line. Zane Brownfield recorded a sack on 3rd-and-7, forcing Westfall to punt. The Redstreaks would take over at their own 18 with 2:48 to play in the third after the punt. Piketon moved the ball to the Westfall 43 before the quarter came to a close. Piketon scored on a 43-yard touchdown run but it was called back due to a holding penalty.
Westfall then forced their fourth turnover of the game as they took possession at the 30 with 10:59 to go in the game. Westfall then moved the ball down to the 2-yard line where they faced a 1st-and-goal. After the Piketon defense came up with a 13-yard sack on 3rd down, Westfall would face a 4th-and-long. The Redstreak defense then made the fourth-down stop as they took over with 5:58 left at the 15.
Using the run game Piketon moved into Westfall territory to the 38-yard line with 2:11 left in the game. Piketon would then be forced to punt. The Mustangs would take over at the 15 with 1:46 left to play in the game. Westfall moved the ball into Piketon territory to the 34 with nine seconds left to play in the game. The Redstreaks then broke up a Westfall pass with four seconds to go in the game. Piketon then broke up the final pass of the game as they held on to win their third straight game.
“You don’t win very many games doing that. We battled and scrapped, and then we dropped the ball several other times and got it back anyway. You can’t turn it over that much but you find a way to win down the stretch,” said Gullion.
Statistically, Piketon ran the ball 54 times. Buddy Wilson led the Redstreaks with 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Luke Gullion had 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Osborne carried the ball 9 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Thacker finished with 8 carries for 45 yards and scored a touchdown. Alan Austin carried the ball 8 times for 29 yards scoring a touchdown, while Zane Brownfield had 3 rushing yards.
Gullion was 8-14 passing for 117 yards. Levi Stanley had 4 receptions for 54 yards, Wilson had a catch for 36 yards, and Brent McGuire had a reception for 13 yards. Mason Thacker caught a pass for 11 yards, and Wayde Fout caught a pass for 3 yards. The Redstreaks had 378 yards of total offense.
Piketon moved the chains 24 times while Westfall moved them 21. Piketon was 3-5 on two point attempts and Westfall was 1-4. The Mustangs were 1-2 on fourth down and Piketon was 0-3. Westfall won the turnover battle 4-0. The Redstreaks were penalized 8 times for 62 yards while the Mustangs committed 11 penalties for 89 yards.
Up next, the Redstreaks will host Huntington next Friday to conclude the regular season.
“We’ll keep it one game at a time and be 1-0 each week,” Gullion said.
