Boys — Southern Ohio Conference Division I Awards

Boys — SOC I First Team: Kyle Sexton, New Boston; Tanner Voiers, New Boston; De’Von Jones, New Boston; J.C. Damron, Ironton St. Joseph; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph; Johnathan Strickland, Notre Dame; Dylan Seison, Notre Dame; Kolten Miller, Western; Luke Leith, Symmes Valley; Levi Sampson, Green; Shaden Malone, Clay; Austin Baughman, East. 

Boys — SOC I Second Team: Chase Clark, New Boston; Grady Jackson, New Boston; Jackson Rowe, Ironton St. Joseph; Matt Sheridan, Ironton St. Joseph; Caleb Nichols, Notre Dame; Noah Whitt, Western; Colton Montgomery, Western; Drew Scherer, Symmes Valley; Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley; Ethan Huffman, Green; Levi Singleton, Green; Clay Cottle, Clay; Landehn Pernell, East.

Player of the Year — Kyle Sexton, New Boston

Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Chase Clark, New Boston and Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joe

Coach of the Year — Adam Cox, New Boston

Boys — Southern Ohio Conference Division II Awards

Boys — SOC II First Team: Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg; Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg; Trey Robertson, Waverly; Zeke Brown, Waverly; Luke Howard, West; Rodney Moore, West; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford; George Arnett, Valley; Brycen Carver, Northwest; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster; Neil Leist, Eastern; Landon Hines, Oak Hill.

Boys — SOC II Second Team: Eli Swords, Wheelersburg; Kenny Sanderlin, Wheelersburg; Mark Stulley, Waverly; Will Futhey, Waverly; Noah Coleman, West; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford; Skyler Knore, Minford; Jace Copley, Valley; Ty Perkins, Valley; Connor Lintz, Northwest; Cam Carpenter, South Webster; Dillion Mattox, Eastern; Braylon Howell, Oak Hill. 

Player of the Year — Trey Robertson, Waverly

Defensive Player of the Year — Mark Stulley, Waverly

Co-Coaches of the Year — Steven Ater, Wheelrsburg & Caleb McClanahan, West

