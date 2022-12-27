COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.
The grants represent the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 million to 159 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program. Approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies as part of the grant program in total.
“We must ensure that local law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to prevent and investigate violent crime, and these grants support that mission,” said Governor DeWine.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office will receive $412,955.99 to aid in hiring two deputies to implement crime reductions strategies to combat criminal activity involving trafficking of drugs, illegal weapons, and stolen property.
Other area agencies receiving funding include:
In Jackson County:
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will receive $191,862.72 to pay for retention bonuses for both deputies and dispatchers. Funds will also be used for new technology to enhance intelligence gathering efforts and to support Operation Clean Up, which focuses on target enforcement of violent crimes.
The Oak Hill Police Department will receive $20,316.80 for retention bonuses to aid in retaining current staffing levels of two supervisors, three full-time officers, and two part-time officers.
In Ross County:
The Chillicothe Police Department will receive $1,602,588.16 for staffing personnel to pre-pandemic staffing levels by hiring one detective, six patrol officers, and one community resource officer.
In Scioto County:
The Portsmouth Police Department will receive $280,211.36 for retention bonuses to aid in retaining current staffing levels of 43 officers and eight dispatchers.
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office will receive $285,424.44 for retention bonuses to aid in retaining current staffing levels of 45 officers, 10 dispatchers, and the one evidence analyst.
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office will receive $503,890.24 to hire two deputies and one dispatcher.
Only the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more Round 11 funding than Pike County, as far as area sheriff’s department are concerned. Pike County and Scioto County are the only two area sheriff’s departments that received funding for hiring new personnel. Most other area agencies received money to retain officers.
