COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.

The grants represent the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 million to 159 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program. Approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies as part of the grant program in total.

