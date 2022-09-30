COLUMBUS, OH—October 3, 2022—As fall begins and the annual flu season emerges, many thoughts turn to flu vaccinations, which prevent more than 100,000 U.S. flu-related hospitalizations every year, according to the CDC. Exciting research has emerged providing convincing evidence to encourage individuals to receive a flu shot this year: reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

 According to this newly published research, with nearly 2 million participants, data shows that people who do not get vaccinated against influenza have a 60 percent higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s or another dementia, compared to people who do get their flu shot. The study results were published in the “Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease” in June.

