Vance

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, JD Vance, visited Pike County, Tuesday. Vance toured the American Centrifuge Facility in Piketon, before with meeting with local Republican office holders.

 Bret Bevens/NewsWatchman

Republican Ohio U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance takes questions from the press, August 2, 2022, at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.)

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.

