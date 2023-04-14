Washington, D.C. - Today, Representative Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M. (R-OH) and Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (D-CA), together with Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Lucy McBath (D-GA), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), reintroduced the Safe Step Act, a bipartisan bill to make sure patients are able to safely and efficiently access the best treatment available to them by improving step therapy protocols.

Currently, step therapy protocols, sometimes referred to as "fail first," cause unnecessary delays in care, or worse, require patients to try ineffective or potentially dangerous medications before finding the treatment most suited to their needs. The bipartisan Safe Step Act would provide guardrails by requiring insurance companies to have a clear and rapid process to allow coverage for the medication or treatment that is best for the patient.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments