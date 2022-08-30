Holland

We will never rise above or go beyond what we believe and what we speak. It’s a spiritual revelation to comprehend that words have power and where there is privilege there is also responsibility. I realize that we have much to pray about, but this request is crucial if we are to live a holy life of integrity and respect. “Set a guard, O Lord, over my mouth; keep watch over the door of my lips” Psalm 141:3. Since what we say is what we think, it would be wise to monitor what we listen to and what we speak. Communication not only shapes our views while influencing our thoughts and behavior, but words also expose who we really are as we can learn a great deal about a person when we hear them talk. The word fire produces a variety of emotional responses when used in different environments. For example, pleading for fire when we are rubbing two sticks together is a positive response especially when we are camping out in the cold weather and are hungry. However, screaming the word fire while in a crowded theater brings a negative reaction of fear and panic. As James chapter three points out, an evil tongue may be small but it can destroy the world.

Words can accomplish God’s intentions and carry us to amazing places, but, unfortunately, they can also lead us into situations we wish we had never known. As children, many of us quoted this little rhyme, “Sticks and stones may break our bones, but words will never hurt us” which was a courageous stand as we were being threatened or made fun of, but we realized after we grew up that in most cases, words were actually more emotionally painful than if we had been physically assaulted. There’s a good chance that you remember when someone said something that caused you to feel rejection and pierced your soul. Maybe negative words from a parent, teacher, coach, a friend, a bully from school, or the neighborhood, and unfortunately these painful wounds will always be remembered. Thankfully, some individuals change over the years as they recall the bad things they have said and are convicted to apologize and make things right as they realize that foolish people say foolish things.

