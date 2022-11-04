CHILLICOTHE, OH (November 3, 2022) – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized Adena Health System as one of the country’s “Digital Health Most Wired” for the second consecutive year. The recognition came as a result of a multi-year commitment to enhance Adena’s clinical and business information systems – a major initiative that includes the recent launch of a new electronic medical record (EMR) and online patient portal.

In determining whether an organization receives the award, CHIME considers overall performance in several different areas including infrastructure, security, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement, and clinical quality/safety.

