Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 5.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.84/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.15/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.84/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.15/g.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments