Vietnam Veterans Day is annually observed on March 29. It commemorates the hardships suffered and sacrifices made by nine million Americans during the Vietnam War. However, the holiday does not only honor the former soldiers but also their families who supported them before and after the war.
2. Little Red Wagon Day
This holiday is celebrated on every last Wednesday in March. It is a token of appreciation for those cheerful, airy rides in a little red car pulled by moms or dads on a summer afternoon. If you’ve sailed in a red wagon on Independence Day parades or were pushed in a toy red van in your childhood, it’s time to relive those memories and make some more.
3. March 29 in History
In 1986, a court in Rome acquitted six men in a plot to kill the Pope.
In 1976, eight Ohio National Guardsmen were indicted for shooting four Kent State students during an anti-war protest on May 4, 1970.
In 1975, Egyptian president Anwar Sadat declared that he would reopen the Suez Canal on June 5.
In 1974, the grand burial site of China’s first emperor, Qui Shi Huang, was discovered in Xian, China. As if today. excavations have uncovered more than 8,000 hand-sculpted life-size soldiers, known as Terra Cotta Warriors — part of Qin’s necropolis to guard his tomb after his death around 310 B.C.
