The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting a Spring Community Event on Tuesday, April 4th from 5:00 – 7:00pm at the Pike County Fairgrounds’ Multipurpose Building area at 311 Mill Street in Piketon.
This is a no cost event for the community to enjoy holiday fun with an Easter Egg Hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny. In addition to the holiday attractions, valuable information about the resources and programs at the CAC as well as other community partners will be available.
The Easter Egg Hunt will be separated by timeframes and will have areas designated for age groups to ensure safety and enjoyment for all the children that wish to participate.
In addition to the CAC Programs, the partnering organizations of CAC will be participating in this event to showcase their services as well. Local agencies and businesses interested in participating in the event are welcome to contact Adam Days at OhioMeansJobs Pike County at (740) 289 – 2371 or adays@pikecac.org.
“Due to the success of last year’s Spring Community Event and the joy it brought to the residents of our area, we are excited to be bringing this event to Pike County for the second year,” stated Keith Pitts, Executive Director of the Community Action Committee of Pike County. “It has become our goal to continue to host these events that assist ending poverty by empowering and improving people’s lives while building strong communities in our area.”
This event is open to the public and is no cost to attend. The event begins at 5:00 pm. For more information, please contact Amber Wheeler at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit pikecac.org. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information. Face coverings and social distancing is highly encouraged during this event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.