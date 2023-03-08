The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting a Spring Community Event on Tuesday, April 4th from 5:00 – 7:00pm at the Pike County Fairgrounds’ Multipurpose Building area at 311 Mill Street in Piketon.

This is a no cost event for the community to enjoy holiday fun with an Easter Egg Hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny. In addition to the holiday attractions, valuable information about the resources and programs at the CAC as well as other community partners will be available.

