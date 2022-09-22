Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

The Scioto Brush Creek watershed is alive. This river drainage area hosts sport fish who call it their home.

Rarden's Whitetail Deer Festival in Scioto County gives you an opportunity to see these fish and more when fall is almost here. The event took place on September 9-11, 2022 this year. ODNR, Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, and Shawnee State Park shared a tent. Inside, staff and volunteers had literature available, a kayak giveaway, animals caught in the nearby creek on display, and snakes taking a field trip for the day. The festival focus is not just on deer. It is an opportunity to learn, to have a good time, and to bring the community together again.

NN41 - Muskellunge

Muskellunge
NN41 - Spotted Bass

Spotted Bass
NN41 - Longear Sunfish

Longear Sunfish

