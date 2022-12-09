The Pike County Commissioners met with representatives from Centrus Thursday morning during the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting.
Kevin Shoemaker, an attorney for SODI (Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative), told the commissioners that a group from Advanced Nuclear showed “real interest” in the site.
“They’re interested in putting in two powerhouses, which are actual reactors,” Shoemaker said. “But they’re also in discussions with Centrus and with us about actually building a facility to fabricate fuel. That means, after it gets enriched by Centrus, there will be a facility possibly built that will employ about 500 people to actually fabricate the fuel.”
Shoemaker explained that Centrus enriches, but it must be converted in a form that can be used in the reactors.
“Centrus is willing to give up a little bit of their property for them to have some space,” Shoemaker said. “They are kind of interested in the 200 acres, although their powerhouses will only take a couple acres, so they don’t need a lot of property. With the work that is being done out there by the OVEC (Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition) to build a new switchyard, the existing switchyard would come down.”
Shoemaker believes when that happens SODI should get the metal from the “old” switchyard for funding purposes. Shoemaker also said that when the switchyard there will be a ready area for someone to utilize, which he thinks will be an interest to anyone who is interested.
Shoemaker they won’t know anything further until after the first of the year.
Senior Vice President for Centrus, Larry Cutlip, also was at the meeting and he said that wanted to bring the board up to speed on the enrichment activities at the site and where they plan to go.
“We’re trying to do some incredible things right now and we have a good path to success,” Cutlip said. “About a month ago we won a contract with the Department of Energy to finish building out a very small cascade here in Piketon and start producing high-SILE uranium, which is just about 20 percent enriched material.”
Cutlip said it is not weapons grade or bomb grade uranium, but it is more efficient in operation of the reactors.
“In about 11 months, we will be producing the first high-SILE,” Cutlip said. “More importantly we’re working with the government, in the form of the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense and a couple of other agencies, to secure a much bigger contract. When I say bigger it has a “B” behind it in dollars; it’s billions.
“I’m senior vice president. All of this is under me — our Ohio operations, some of Maryland and a little bit of stuff in Kentucky,” Cutlip said. “So we have a lot of control. The point I want to make is you’ve got a Piketon, Ohio boy controlling this stuff, so you know where I’m motivated.”
Cutlip said his motivations right now are to be very successful in the $150 million project Centrus is doing right now. They hope to win a multi-billion dollar project over the next year, and he estimated that Centrus will directly employ 500 people, not to mention the satellite jobs that will be created.
