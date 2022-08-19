COLUMBUS -- State Rep. Jeff Crossman, D-Parma, the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General, and Jim Obergefell, a civil rights leader and candidate for Ohio House of Representatives, called on Dave Yost to drop out of his recently filed pro-discrimination lawsuit which seeks to challenge the federal government's prohibition against discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.

Yost recently challenged USDA guidance which prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ youth in programs such as school lunches, despite the guidance being based on the landmark decision of Bostock v. Clayton County which extended discrimination protections to the LGBTQ community. Rep. Crossman also challenged Yost to explain why he believes the new lawsuit benefits Ohioans and why he thinks it is appropriate to use taxpayer dollars to hurt Ohio families.

