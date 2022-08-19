COLUMBUS -- State Rep. Jeff Crossman, D-Parma, the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General, and Jim Obergefell, a civil rights leader and candidate for Ohio House of Representatives, called on Dave Yost to drop out of his recently filed pro-discrimination lawsuit which seeks to challenge the federal government's prohibition against discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.
Yost recently challenged USDA guidance which prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ youth in programs such as school lunches, despite the guidance being based on the landmark decision of Bostock v. Clayton County which extended discrimination protections to the LGBTQ community. Rep. Crossman also challenged Yost to explain why he believes the new lawsuit benefits Ohioans and why he thinks it is appropriate to use taxpayer dollars to hurt Ohio families.
“This lawsuit does nothing but hurt Ohio families. In essence, Yost is using this lawsuit for the right to discriminate against a certain segment of Ohio's population, our LGBTQ community, and that’s just simply unacceptable--another form of bullying by Dave Yost. If Yost succeeds, school administrators could decide to refuse LGBTQ students the right to participate in reduced lunch programs funded by the federal government. This is another example of the pattern of despicable behavior by our state government,” said Rep. Crossman.
"It appalls me that the AG of this state, instead of using the power of his office to protect our civil rights and to protect every person's standing, is instead attacking marginalized communities and denying equal justice under the law. Ohio should be a leader in protecting civil rights,” said Obergefell, who was the lead plaintiff in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges which legalized same-sex marriage throughout the United States.
Crossman also pointed out that LGBTQ youth are at significantly higher rates of self harm, and allowing discrimination to continue unchecked, as this lawsuit attempts to do, significantly increases the likelihood of attempted suicide. In addition, while Yost continuously claims to be a champion of fighting sex trafficking, this lawsuit would make homeless youth significantly more vulnerable, as nearly 40 percent of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ and would be subject to starvation and discrimination.
Crossman and Obergefell both recently received an A rating by Equality Ohio, while Yost received an F for actively working to discriminate against LGBTQ Ohioans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.