LATHAM - The Western Lady Indians fell in defeat, 60-28 to Peebles, Saturday night at Western High School.
Western had a rough shooting night, was trying to run a new system, and was forced into several turnovers by an in-your-face Peebles defense,
“We were getting some of the shots we wanted to, they just weren’t falling for us tonight,“ Western coach Michael Walls said. “We’re doing better running our offense, but they’re still learning. It’s a new system for them this year.”
Western fell into an early hole due to the combination of Western not being able to buy a basket and the play of the Pebbles defense.
“The turnovers are the biggest thing. Part of that is you have to give credit to Peebles," Walls said. They play so hard. They are up and into you, they have a lot of length, especially with (Angel) Gray up top. That zone becomes really difficult when you have someone who is six feet tall with an even longer wingspan.”
In the opening quarter, Aicia Francis provided the scoring for Western with five points. Coming out of a Western timeout Francis’ trey cut the lead into single digits, but that would be short lived. On the ensuing possession, Pebbles junior Payton Johnson, who dropped 12 points in the opening stanza, hit a three-ball of her own and was fouled. Johnson made the free throw to complete the rare four-point play. At the end of a quarter, Western trailed 5-20.
In the second quarter, the shooting woes for the Green and White continued and Peebles’ zone defense was creating fits fo Western’s offense.
Kemzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse both added a deuce to the Western cause in the second quarter. Francis also rattled in a pair of free throws. Western went the last six minutes of the first half without a field goal.
Western trailed, 11-34 at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, Western looked like they had made some adjustment against the Peeble’s zone, Francis had a pair buckets giving her double digits, Ferneau added a bucket and two free throws, Kerrigan Marhoover had a bucket and Bereleigh Tackett sank a pair of shots from the charity stripe.
The Western defense was still looking for an answer on how to stop Johnson. In the late stages of the third quarter, her old fashioned three-point play put her squad up 49-21.
“Payton Johnson is definitely, by far ,one of the best players in the Southeast District, if not the best player,” Walls said. “The game plan is to key on her. You’re just hoping to contain her to as little as you can.”
In the final eight minutes, for Western, Ferneau drilled a trey, but that would be the only field goal Western could muster. Tackett banged in a pair of freebies and Francis added one to give her a team high 12 points. Peebles matched Western’s seven point output in the final frame to seal the win.
“From where we were at at the beginning of the year to where we’re at now:- it’s definitely improving,” Walls said. ”I think it will continue to improve as we move throughout the season.”“
PHS 20 14 19 7 - 60
WHS 5 6 10 7 - 28
Peebles - Full box score information was not available.
Western - Francis 3 1 6 3 12; Tackett 0 0 4 4; 4; Rittenhouse 1 0 4 0; 2, Marhoover 1 0 0 0 0; Ferneau 2 1 2 9;
