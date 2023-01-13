As many are already aware, MedCare EMS has informed Pike County that they will no longer provide EMS services ending early this year. We have been pursuing options and wish to provide an update.

Pike County has accepted a proposal from Portsmouth Ambulance to provide county-wide EMS coverage beginning in March of 2023. The agreement is for three years and will be revisited periodically with the expectation of renewing it for another three-year term when this agreement expires.

