COLUMBUS – Some Ohioans could be without adequate insurance protection for the state's spring and summer flooding season.

Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French is reminding Ohioans that flood insurance is not included in most homeowners, renters, and business insurance policies. Flood insurance must be purchased separately, typically through an insurance agent, and a 30-day waiting period usually applies before coverage begins.

