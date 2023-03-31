COLUMBUS – Some Ohioans could be without adequate insurance protection for the state's spring and summer flooding season.
Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French is reminding Ohioans that flood insurance is not included in most homeowners, renters, and business insurance policies. Flood insurance must be purchased separately, typically through an insurance agent, and a 30-day waiting period usually applies before coverage begins.
"Now is the time for Ohioans to ensure they have financial protection for the oftentimes costly damage of spring and summer flooding," French said. "Individuals and businesses without proper insurance protection risk encountering costly out-of-pocket repairs."
Just one inch of floodwater can cause $25,000 of damage to a home and flooding is a risk nearly everywhere, according to the federal government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). On average, 40% of the NFIP's flood insurance claims occur outside high-risk flood areas.
Flood insurance can be purchased from the NFIP and some insurance companies. Visit floodsmart.gov for more flood insurance information.
A Severe Weather Preparation and Recovery Toolkit, which includes flood insurance information, is available on the Ohio Department of Insurance website, insurance.ohio.gov. Insurance representatives can be reached at 800-686-1526 and consumer.services@insurance.ohio.gov to answer questions.
