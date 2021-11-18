PIKETON— The potential terminations of local unvaccinated employees did not become a reality earlier this week, but the situation is far from over.
On Tuesday, the United Steel Workers Local 1-689 said in a press release that as many 50 of its members could be released from employment on Wednesday — despite a request to move the vaccination deadline to Jan. 4, 2022
Local 1-689 President Herman Potter supports the vaccine and has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, he would like to a more concerted effort in educating workers on the different types of vaccines and what they are doing to the body.
“You have to educate people on these vaccines,” he said in a Thursday interview. “The company has thrown little quips in their communications, but that’s not an education on how vaccines are working and what they do.”
A proper teaching, he feels, could have convinced those on the fence instead of a more hardline approach.
The evidence behind the effectiveness of the vaccine is supported by public health experts, including the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
With the holiday season approaching, Vanderhoff again pushed Ohioans to get vaccinated as numbers reached heights not seen since October this week.
“Don’t bring tragedy that could be easily avoided to your family this holiday season,” he said. “Make the safe choice and get vaccinated.”
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines both reduce the chance of testing positive or having a severe case.
In a released statement provided to the News Watchman, FBP Communications Director Jack Williams said the majority of employees at the Portsmouth site have chosen to be vaccinated.
It is their goal to be fully vaccinated prior to the deadline for the betterment of their staff and families.
“The health and safety of our entire workforce is our number one priority,” he said in a statement received on Thursday. “The site is continuing to encourage the others to create a safe workplace for all. As of today, no employees have been terminated due to a vaccine mandate.”
Losing workers could become an issue in the cleanup of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
The goal for that site, Potter said, is to reindustrialize as demolition began earlier in 2021. According to the Department of Energy, final grading for the site isn’t set for another 13 or 14 years.
“We’re trying to advocate for reindustrialization at the site,” he said. “If the numbers drop so far that an incident occurs, then that would be devastating to us politically with the community and hurt our efforts to reindustrialize the area.”
Already, challenges have been mounted against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate introduced by President Joe Biden. Among them is U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio’s second congressional district, which Pike County belongs to.
Also vaccinated and administering vaccines throughout his district as a physician, the five-term congressman believes the decision to vaccinate should be between the patient and their doctor.
“Whether or not to receive a vaccine is a decision that should be solely up to a patient and their trusted doctor, and the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate violates the doctor-patient relationship,” he said. “I’m proud to lead this legislation to block the mandates and will continue to speak up for a COVID-19 mitigation strategy that will keep Americans safe and respect their personal decisions without jeopardizing their livelihoods or our economy.”
Currently, vaccine or testing mandates for businesses with 100 or more employees are not being enforced.
Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration who will not being the standard until further court notice.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
