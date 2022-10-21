Ohio’s ongoing redistricting battles have impacted the November election by changing districts and creating the need for two primaries.

The congressional redistricting map decision by the Ohio Supreme Court, which deemed the map unconstitutional and unduly partisan, is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by Republican legislative leaders Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp, along with the legislators who took over for Huffman and Cupp on the Ohio Redistricting Commission earlier this year.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments