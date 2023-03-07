Firefighters from the Piketon Fire Department and Waverly Department examine the hood and grill area of a burnt car on Grove Road. Crews were dispatched o the area on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 1.
Companies from the Piketon Fire Department and mutual aid from the Waverly Fire Department responded to the call reporting a car on fire on Grove Road. A vehicle, as well as, a field adjacent to State Rt. 32 were on fire.
After suppressing the fire, firefighters from the Waverly Fire Department examine a burned out vehicle on Grove Road after reports came in of a "fully engulfed" vehicle in the area.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Firefighters from the Piketon Fire Department and Waverly Department examine the hood and grill area of a burnt car on Grove Road. Crews were dispatched o the area on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 1.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Waverly Fire Department personnel and Piketon Fire Department personnel look over the remains of the burnt car. The car was on Grove Road on Wednesday, March 1.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Companies from the Piketon Fire Department and mutual aid from the Waverly Fire Department responded to the call reporting a car on fire on Grove Road. A vehicle, as well as, a field adjacent to State Rt. 32 were on fire.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
A field adjacent to State Rt. 32 was on fire on Wednesday, March 1 in the area of the intersection of State Rt. 32 and Grove Road.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
The remnants of car continue to smolder and smoke as firefighters battle to make sure the car does not reignite. Initial reports referred to the car as "fully engulfed."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.