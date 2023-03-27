Lake White Boater Education Center

The Lake White Boater Education Center was opened in August. “We decided you deserve a brand new fabulous building here and something that would match the beauty and charm of the Lake White community,” director of the Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz said, during an open house ceremony.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

In August, representatives from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, were at Lake White State Park to reveal the finished product of the new boater education center.

For assistant director of the Department of Natural Resources Mindy Bankey, it was a chance to come home. Bankey, who is from the area, called the lake “popular and important” to her as she grew up.

