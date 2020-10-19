Golfers, sponsors, and volunteers from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth site spent the day at Franklin Valley Golf Course, Friday, September 11, for the 2020 Community Giving Golf Scramble. With the help of the golfers and generous sponsors the event raised $30,815 for charitable organizations in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.
“I also want to thank the organizers for ensuring we had a safe event by adhering to all of the state’s COVID requirements,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director for Fluor-BWXT. “This is one of our most popular fundraisers during the annual Employee Giving Campaign and the money donated by our players and sponsors goes a long way to making a difference in the lives of so many in southern Ohio.”
Since 2012, the Employee Giving Campaign has raised more than $1 million to invest back into our communities. The money goes to a wide range of local charitable organizations that support educational services, veterans’ assistance, children’s programs, local revitalization, food pantries, the YMCA, and other community projects. The Community Giving Golf Scramble is one of several events held during the month of September to raise money for the annual campaign.
Corporate sponsors for the 2020 Community Giving Golf Scramble include: Fluor-BWXT, Geiger Brothers, Traxys, Company Wrench, Boston Government Services, Iron City Pipe & Supply, Eitels Towing, Beaver-WAI, LLC, Mirion, Energy Solutions, Pike County Community Fund, Navarro, Geosyntec, North Wind Dynamics, VNS Federal Services, Chillicothe Moose Lodge #1626, Ritchie’s Backyard BBQ, Ohio Pest Control, Utility Truck Equipment, and Atomic Credit Union.
This year’s winning team was Steve Galloway, Cory Prose, Noah O’Rourke, and Jeff Coleman; second place, Kyle McCain, Tyler Wessel, Drew Oliver, and Rick Mays; and third place, Pat O’Neil, Kyle Burchett, Rick Walls, and Dean Hoover.
