GAHANNA, Ohio, December 22, 2022 — As we prepare for the arrival of Winter Storm Elliott, a total of 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and support personnel are ready to respond and restore power should outages occur. Our meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for a major winter storm throughout our service territory, with Western Ohio anticipated to be the hardest hit.

With dangerously cold temperatures expected, we are continuing to stress the importance of preparedness for all customers in the event of power outages. Due to the nature of the emergency restoration processes and expected weather conditions, AEP Ohio cannot assure priority restoration for life-support customers. We strongly urge you to have either a backup power source or an alternate plan in the event of a power outage.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments