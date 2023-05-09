The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board is pleased to announce that 13 law enforcement officers and first responders, who serve in the Paint Valley ADAMH Board region, completed Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training on Friday, May 5, 2023. The weeklong, 40-hour class is designed to train law enforcement officers and first responders in skills that assist them in interacting with individuals with mental illness and/or a developmental disability.

Melanie Swisher, Executive Director of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board, said she, the board, and CIT Planning Committee are excited about being able to offer the training to increase safety for the community, officers, and first responders.

