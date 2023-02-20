(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed lawsuits seeking to dial back odometer-tampering schemes at two Columbus-area used-car dealerships.

The lawsuits against S Automotive and its owner, Simon Nwaru Jr., and Kalango Links and its owner, Korite Michael Kalango, also accuse both dealerships of failing to inform consumers when they were buying rebuilt salvaged vehicles.

