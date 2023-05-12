logo

CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a realignment project on C.R. 36 in Pike County.

PIK-36-4.35 (PID 117094) It is proposed to realign the intersection of C.R. 36 (Pleasant Hill Rd.) and S.R. 220. The project is located in Pee Pee Township in Pike County.

