Waverly Village Council met in regular session Wednesday night and two pieces of news came out of the Finance Committee report.
Committee Chair Skymr Bevens announced that he would to have one more meeting with e department heads before having a vote on amending the wage ordinance, which is expected to give city workers, not including elected officials a increase in wages.
“I just want to have one final meeting with department heads to go over numbers that we have proposed,” Bevens said. “(I want) to make sure everybody is on the same page on everybody is signed on with what we’ve come up with. I hate pushing things off and off and off, but typically when you have a wage increase of this extent, there is multiple people woking on it, during the day everyday. Given the structure of this organization, it jut takes a little bit longer to get through this stuff and to make sure we’ve done our due diligence on it.”
In other news, Bevens mentioned that the village received a grant from the Pike County Solid Waste Management District.
“We got a grant from the Solid Waste Management District to purchase some new equipment for Bristol Park,” Bevens said. “All materials that are replaced are all made from 100 percent recyclable plastic HDP (High Density Polyethylene) plastic, post consumer waste and are100 percent recyclable at their end of life, which could be 20 to 25 years.
“We’re going to be replacing some picnic tables with ADA accessible picnic tables, some park benches, we’re going to get a water bottle filling station with pet bowls and some recycling bins.”
Bevens explained that a lot of waste generated in the park in he summer is in form of plastic water bottles. Bevens said he and mayor met with the presidents of the youth leagues and and they agreed to educate the coaches and teams on using the recycle bins and using the water bottle filling station.
“Over the course of a summer we wind up throwing 6,000 pounds of plastic bottles in the trash, thats at 23 grams per bottle, which in astronomical amount of plastic just going into the landfill.”
Bevens believes in the water bottle filling is utilized and the recycle bins are used it should “make a dent” in the amount of plastic trash generated at Bristol Park.
