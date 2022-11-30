The jury returned guilty verdicts on all 22 counts charged against George Wagner IV, Wednesday at the Pike County Corthouse. Wagner seemed emotionless, as he has the whole trial, as the verdicts were read. The jury deliberated for less than seven hours before coming to a unanimous verdict.

The guilty verdicts ended the longest, most expensive trial in Ohio history..Wednesday marked the end of a trial that started with opening statements on September 12.

