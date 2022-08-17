As school has started for some students and will start next week for some students, please watch out school buses and children getting on and off the buses. Remember when a school bus is stopped, whether traveling in the same direction as you or in the opposite directions, state law requires you to stop as well until the bus starts to move again.
2. Archery Fun Day
Grace United Methodist Church, in partnership with EDI Archery Ministry, is hosting Archery Fun Day. The event will be held Saturday, Aug, 27, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 104 S. High Street in Waverly. There will be archery activities, games, food trucks, an ice cream truck and more. Archery is fun and free to the public.
There will be a raffle for a Centershot LifeBow with proceeds going to EDI as a lover offering for bringing the event.
3. August 21 in History
In 2001, NATO decides to send a peacekeeping force to the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
In 2000, Tiger Woods wins golf’s PGA Championship, the first golfer to win three majors in a calendar year since Ben Hogan in 1953.
In 1959, Hawaii is admitted into the Union as the 50th state.
In 1936, Wilt Chamberlain, four-time MVP for the National Basketball Association and only player to score 100 points in a professional basketball game, was born.
