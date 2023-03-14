AAA East Central

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents higher this week at $3.418 per gallon compared to $3.321 per gallon last week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at $4.092.

Pike County comes in over the average by more 60 cents with an average price of $3.477 per gallon. That comes in over the state average of $3.373 and just over the national average of $3.466.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments