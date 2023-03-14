The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents higher this week at $3.418 per gallon compared to $3.321 per gallon last week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at $4.092.
Pike County comes in over the average by more 60 cents with an average price of $3.477 per gallon. That comes in over the state average of $3.373 and just over the national average of $3.466.
The highest seem to be in the northwestern part as well as the southeastern part with places from Pike County east to the Ohio River paying at $3.347 for a gallon of gasoline. Vinton County and Williams County tie for the highest price in the state at $3.485 per gallon. The lowest was in Stark County with a price tag of $3.190 per gallon.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.488 Athens
$3.448 Chillicothe
$3.177 Columbiana
$3.315 East Liverpool
$3.440 Gallipolis
$3.448 Hillsboro
$3.438 Ironton
$3.478 Jackson
$3.439 Logan
$3.463 Marietta
$3.446 Portsmouth
$3.444 Steubenville
$3.338 Washington Court House
$3.486 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased seven cents since last week to $3.47 even though demand and the global cost of oil have fallen recently. The higher prices are mainly due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which can add five to ten cents per gallon. Today's national average of $3.47 is three cents more than a month ago but 79 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined from 9.11 million to 8.56 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 238.1 million barrels last week. Although gas demand has declined, fluctuating oil prices have increased pump prices amid tighter supply.
At the close of Wednesday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 92 cents to settle at $76.66. Crude prices dropped after the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that additional interest rate increases are likely. The market is concerned that rising interest rates could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, which would lower oil demand amid reduced economic activity. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels to 478.5 million barrels last week.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
