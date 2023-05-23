CHICAGO – FEMA and Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) announced today that $71,181,676.75 in federal funding has been made available to Ohio Department of Health for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the federal disaster declaration of March 31, 2020.

This funding will reimburse Ohio Department of Health for costs that included community-based diagnostic testing, a COVID-19 call center, dissemination of information and delivery of personal protective equipment and testing supplies.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments