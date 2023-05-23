CHICAGO – FEMA and Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) announced today that $71,181,676.75 in federal funding has been made available to Ohio Department of Health for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the federal disaster declaration of March 31, 2020.
This funding will reimburse Ohio Department of Health for costs that included community-based diagnostic testing, a COVID-19 call center, dissemination of information and delivery of personal protective equipment and testing supplies.
“FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an important resource for state and local governments, jurisdictions, and certain private non-profits to cover eligible COVID-19 expenses,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “The state’s actions protected the health of Ohio residents and helped reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
“We were pleased to assist the Ohio Department of Health in delivering some of the critical pandemic-related services for Ohioans, and we are pleased to join FEMA in announcing this reimbursement funding,” said Sima Merick, Ohio EMA executive director.
FEMA provides a 100 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project. The eligible cost for this project is $71,181,676.75.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property. To learn more, visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit.
