The Southern Ohio Conference released its 2019-2020 basketball awards and selections on Tuesday morning.
Leading the way locally, Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson was named SOC Division II Boys Player of the Year. Other honors for the SOC II boys varsity basketball teams went to athletes from Wheelersburg, Oak Hill and Minford. The SOC II Defensive Player of the Year was a theee-way tie between Carter McCorkle of Wheelersburg, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis of Minford, and Noah Donley of Oak Hill. The SOC II Coach of the Year honor went to Steven Ater of Wheelersburg.
For Waverly, Trey Robertson and Will Futhey were First Team All-SOC II selections, while Tanner Smallwood and Zeke Brown secured Second Team All-SOC II honors.
For Eastern, Hunter Cochenour was First Team All-SOC II, while Chase Carter was Second Team All-SOC II.
The remaining First Team All-SOC II selections included J.J. Truitt, Matthew Miller and Carter McCorkle of Wheelersburg; Chase Hammond and Drew Hanning of Oak Hill; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis of Minford; Brayden Bockway of South Webster; Kayden Mollette of Valley; Nick Davis of Portsmouth West; and Billy Crabtree of Northwest.
The remaining Second Team All-SOC II selections included Eli Swords and Gage Adkins of Wheelersburg; Keaton Potter of Oak Hill; Trenton Zimmerman and Nathan McCormick of Minford; Trae Zimmerman and Gabe Ruth of South Webster; Mason Zaler of Valley; Luke Howard of Portsmouth West; and Timmy Emmons of Northwest.
In the SOC I boys awards, New Boston's Kyle Sexton was SOC I Player of the Year, while his teammate Jerome McKinley was the SOC I Defensive Player of the Year. Their coach, Adam Cox, was SOC I Coach of the Year.
For the Western Indians, Maveric Ferneau was named First Team All-SOC I, while Broc Jordan and Shelden Richardson achieved Second Team All-SOC I accolades.
The remaining First Team All-SOC II awards included Malachi Potts, Kyle Sexton and Tanner Voiers of New Boston; Zach Roach and Ryan Payne of Ironton St. Joseph; Luke and Jack Leith of Symmes Valley; Gage Simpson of Green; Shaden Malone of Clay; Jermaine Powell of Notre Dame; and Austin Smith of East.
The remaining First Team All-SOC II awards included Chase Clark and Jerome McKinley of New Boston; J.C. Damron and Jimmy Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Joseph; Drew Scherer of Symmes Valley; Ethan Huffman and Levi Sampson of Green; Reece Whitley of Clay; Jarren Edgington of Notre Dame; Chase Coyle of East.
In the SOC II girls awards, Wheelersburg's Kaylee Darnell was SOC II Player of the Year, while Oak Hill's Caitlyn Brisker was SOC II Defensive Player of the Year. SOC II Coach of the Year went to Wheelersburg's Dusty Spradlin.
For Waverly, Zoiee Smith achieved First Team All-SOC II honors, while Paige Carter and Carli Knight were named Second Team All-SOC II.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour was named First Team All-SOC II, while Andee Lester received Second Team All-SOC II.
The remaining First Team All-SOC II selections includes Kaylee Darnell, Ellie Kallner, and Alaina Keeney of Wheelersburg; Haidyn Wamsley and Keirah Potts of Northwest; Caitlyn Brisker and Olivia Clarkson of Oak Hill; Bri Claxon of South Webster; Maddie Slusher of Minford; Morgan Rigsby of Portsmouth West; and Bre Call of Valley.
The remaining Second Team All-SOC II selections includes Lani Irwin and Lauren Jolly of Wheelersburg; Valerie Copas and Ava Jenkins of Northwest; Chloe Chambers of Oak Hill; Baylee Cox and Faith Maloney of South Webster; Hannah Tolle and Livi Shonkwiler of Minford; Charlie Jo Howard of Northwest; and Karsyn Conaway of Valley.
In the SOC I girls awards, Notre Dame's Ava Hassel was the SOC I Player of the Year, while her teammate Taylor Schmidt was the SOC I Defensive Player of the Year. Their coach, J.D. McKenzie, was SOC I Coach of the Year.
The SOC I First Team awards went to Ava Hassel, Taylor Schmidt and Claire Dettwiller of Notre Dame; Sammy and Lexus Oiler of New Boston; Kasey Kimbler and Kame Sweeney of Green; Bella Whaley of Ironton St. Joseph; Jaelyn Warnock of Clay; Rachael Hayes of Symmes Valley, and Grace Smith of Sciotoville East.
The SOC I Second Team awards went to Isabel Cassidy and Olivia Smith of Notre Dame; Kenzie Whitley and Taylen Hickman and Shelby Easter of New Boston; Anna Knapp of Green; Kaitlyn Sheridan and Faith Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Joseph; Shaley Munion and Mekenzie Loper of Clay; Taylor Sells of Symmes Valley; and Felicia Smith of Sciotoville East.
The Western Lady Indians did not receive any SOC I awards this year since they were unable to complete the league schedule.
The SOC All-star games will be on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. at Northwest High School. The girls will play first and the boys second. There will also be a three-point competition with representatives from each school (boys and girls). The awards will be given between games.
