On Sunday, the Senate passed a $750 million tax, health care and climate bill. It was significant win for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, according to CNN.com.
The passage of the bill will give Democrats to move forward with policies and other agenda items ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
The bill called the Inflation Reduction Act would call for the biggest anti-climate crisis investment in US history. The bill would spend $430 million reducing carbon emissions. There are also many tax incentives in place to bring down the price of electricity, focusing more on cleaner, renewable energy sources.
On the health care side the bill is also legendary, giving Medicare the power for the first time to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs and extending expiring health care subsidies for three years.
The Health and Human Services secretary would negotiate the prices of 10 drugs in 2026, and another 15 drugs in 2027 and again in 2028. The number would rise to 20 drugs a year for 2029 and beyond. The bill also extends subsidies for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
The last big part of the bill is the new taxes that will reduce the deficit, say the Democrats. The new taxes include a 15 percent minimum tax rate on large corporations and one percent tax rate on stock buybacks.
The 15 percent tax will be applied to the income large corporations report to their shareholders, not taxes reported to the IRS. The tax, which would raise $258 billion over a decade, would apply to companies with profits over $1 billion. Another $74 billion would be raised by the bill’s plan of the one percent tax on buybacks.
The bill passed by the slimmest of margins, as it was party live with, president of the Senate, vice president Kamala Harris breaking the 50-50 tie.
Before Biden can sign the bill into law, it must be passed by the Democratically-controlled House which is expected to start working on the bill Friday, Aug. 12.
