The Piketon Redstreaks defeated the Waverly Tigers, 54-44, Friday night in Waverly’ downton gymnasium.
In the opening quarter, neither team started off with the shooting touch. It took the Tigers only 34 to net their first field goal of the game, however, there was a six minute drought until they connected on their second field goal.
“We got off to a slow start. But, you have to give credit to them (Piketon). Their defense slowed us down,” Waverly head coach Evan Callihan said. “We knew they were going to play that 1-3-1 zone and it caused us problems.”
For Piketon, their first field goal came in the form of a Brent McGuire triple to make the score 4-2. The teams traded baskets and the lead was still at two when Jayden Thacker drilled a trey with 35 seconds left in the quarter. Waverly had the answer with a long ball from Jamison Morton. Piketon led after the first eight minutes, 11-9.
In the second quarter, Waverly fought back and had the game knotted at 13. But the Streaks quickly snagged the lead back from the Tigers,
For the Streaks, McGuire dropped seven points in the second quarter giving double figures at the break. Garrett Way and Declan Davis each added a deuce to the scoring column in the second stana.
For the Tigers, Ryan Haynes established an inside presence and added four points to the Tiger cause. Mason Kelly added a bucket, Morton rattled home two free throws and Logan Swords split two shots from the stripe. At the break, Piketon was on top, 22-18.
Coming out of the break, Piketon exploded and took off on a 13-3 run over the first five minutes of the second half. Waverly fought back with seven straight points to trim the lead to seven, 35-28 with 1:41 left in the third quarter.
But Piketon had a run left at the end of the period, Davis drained a deep ball and Garrett Legg added a bucket to swell the lead to 12 after three quarters of play.
“They (Piketon came out in the second half, made a run there and we were fighting back the rest of the game,” Callihan said. “They made timely shots. I just felt like we were chasing them the whole game.”
In the final eight minutes, Piketon grew its lead to 13 when Legg completed an old fashion three point play halfway through the quarter.
Waverly wasn’t dead yet. Morton was fouled while shooting a three-point shot but could only knock down one of three free throws, but on the third shot, off the rebound, Morton raised and fired from the right corner slashing the Piketon lead to five, 44-49. The Piketon defense stiffened and held Waverly scoreless the rest of the contest up and the Streaks hit 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
“I thought our kids, especially later in the game, did a better job settling themselves down against their (Waverly’s) pressure,” Piketon head coach Evan Legg said. “For the first three and a half quarters, it bothered us when they showed it at times.”
For Waverly, Ryan Haynes finished with 15 points and Morton added 12 in the losing effort.
On the Piketon side, McGuire led all scorers with 16 points and Garrett Legg had 13.
“Garrett Legg is a sophomore,” Coach Legg said. “He battled injuries year as a freshman. So essentially he’s still just a freshman, from an experience perspective. He was big on the defensive glass. I think he had seven or eight boards,13 points and four assists. He was in passing lanes, he’s got great length, he’s just a tough kid.”
