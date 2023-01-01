McGuire

Piketon's Brent McGuire (4) shotts over Waverly defenders Cade Carroll (5) and Ryan Haynes in Piketon's , 54-44, win Friday night in Waverly. McGuire finished with a game high 16 points.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

The Piketon Redstreaks defeated the Waverly Tigers, 54-44, Friday night in Waverly’ downton gymnasium.

In the opening quarter, neither team started off with the shooting touch. It took the Tigers only 34 to net their first field goal of the game, however, there was a six minute drought until they connected on their second field goal.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments