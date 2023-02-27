The Pike Sheriff's Office is looking for concerning about the whereabouts of this man. Timothy Joe Brown who was involved in the abduction is still at large. Mr. Brown is from Waverly, Ohio and is described as a 34-year-old male, 6'6" tall, approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Brown has a tattoo on his upper left. arm and on his right arm of a confederate flag and of a skull.
Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 10 a.m., Pike County Deputies responded to the area of State Route 220 and River Road in reference to a call about a possible abduction with the use of a firearm. While responding to this complaint, deputies observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver of the vehicle failed to comply which resulted in a high-speed chase of the vehicle. The victim in the vehicle was located by deputies at approximately 2 p.m. as she was found walking on the roadway of Rapp Montgomery Road. The suspect, Timothy Joe Brown who was involved in the abduction is still at large. Mr. Brown is from Waverly, Ohio and is described as a 34-year-old male, 6'6", approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Brown has a tattoo on his upper left. arm and on his right arm of a confederate flag and of a skull. He has outstanding warrants through Adult Parole, Authority and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Mr. Brown is facing charges for abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, assault, and burglary. This incident is currently under investigation by Pie County Sheriff s Office and the Southern Ohio Major Crimes Task Force.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Brown, please contact the Pike County Sheriff's Office at (740 )947-1111.ext.1 or the Southern Ohio Major Crimes Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656. All information. will be kept anonymous Sheriff Tracy D plans would like to thank the Piketon Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Waverly Police DepartMent Waverly Fire Department, and Pike County Prosecutor's Office for their assistance in this ongoing investigation.
