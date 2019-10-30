Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 14-87, 2 TDs; Levi Gullion 3-48, 2 TDs; Sammy Savage 7-47, 2 TDs.
Passing: Levi Gullion 16-for-22 for 266 yards, 1 INT; Alan Austin 1-for-1 for 7 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 6-103; Camren Loar 3-93; Austin Henderson 3-60; Chris Chandler 1-10; Tracy Swisher 1-7.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 9, Sammy Savage 8, Kydan Potts 6, Jeremy Copley 4, A.J. VanHoy 4, Easton Lansing 3, Colin Alley 3, Briar Thompson 3, Jorge del Rio 2, Logan Maynard 2, Mason Hartley 2, Jacob Taylor 2, Steven Salyer 2, Bryce Wooldridge 1.
Tackles For Loss: A.J. VanHoy 1, Colin Alley 1, Jacob Taylor 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 1, Austin Henderson 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Sammy Savage 1-6, Austin Henderson 1-5.
Forced Fumble: Logan Maynard 1.
Fumble Recovery: Sammy Savage 1.
Pass Deflections: Sammy Savage 1, Colin Alley 1.
Interceptions: Logan Maynard 1, Johnny Burton 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 2 TDs for 12 points; Levi Gullion - 2 TDs for 12 points; Sammy Savage - 2 TDs for 12 points; Jorge del Rio - 3 point-after kicks for 3 points.
