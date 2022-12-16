COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP), Scenic Rivers Program has developed a new, more intense stream quality monitoring program focused on macroinvertebrates. The new plan, approved through the Ohio EPA’s Credible Data Program, is expected to give more detailed information about water quality and stream habitat.

“These new surveys will add another dimension to our macroinvertebrate monitoring efforts on our scenic rivers statewide,” Scenic River Program Manager Bob Gable said. “We hope this new information will empower communities to better protect their rivers.”

