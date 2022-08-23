The Back-2-School Bash was held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at the Pike County Fairgrounds’ multi-purpose building.
The event hosted local businesses, local schools, local law enforcement and area churches drew a huge crowd. With the prices of everything going up, the co-organizers hoped they could offer school supplies, clothing, toiletries and even free haircuts to the people in Pike County and the surrounding area.
“Basically everybody does their own small event every year,” co-organizer Tiffany Gowen said. “We touch the kids that come to our church, New Covenant touches the kids that go to their church, and you get these small groups, but our plan was really to be able to touch southern Ohio.
“We’ve invited the schools to come and participate,” Gowen said. “They’re sending supply lists. They’re sending some of their staff members to be there to meet the kids ahead of time. We just want to gift them (the kids) with as much as we can.”
When asked if they had ever dreamed that the event would draw so many people, co-organizer Jan Conley answered, “No, we did not, but we are blessed that this many have come. It is awesome.”
“It has been amazing to watch the community step out and help and come together to work at this, and everybody showing up,” co-organizer Danica Howard said. “It’s going to be a great school year.”
“Not at all (did I think it would be this big),” Gowen said, “But I’m glad it is. This is what happens when everyone comes together. Separately we can serve a little together; we can serve all Southern Ohio.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.