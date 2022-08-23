The Back-2-School Bash was held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at the Pike County Fairgrounds’ multi-purpose building.

The event hosted local businesses, local schools, local law enforcement and area churches drew a huge crowd. With the prices of everything going up, the co-organizers hoped they could offer school supplies, clothing, toiletries and even free haircuts to the people in Pike County and the surrounding area.

