Blood Drive

Pictured (from left) Linda Risgby, Shyanne Rigsby, Beth Rigsby, and Rita Moore.  Shyanne, a junior at Waverly High School, donated at the same time as her grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt.

On December 9th, the Waverly High School National Honor Society hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive. This was the first blood drive hosted by the NHS since the start of the pandemic. A total of 35 units were collected which was 120% of the goal set by the Red Cross. National Honor Society students who volunteered during the drive include Zoiee Smith, Clover Smith, Karabir Singh, Daisy Tolliver, Loren Moran, and Macey Gecowets.

