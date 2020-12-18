On December 9th, the Waverly High School National Honor Society hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive. This was the first blood drive hosted by the NHS since the start of the pandemic. A total of 35 units were collected which was 120% of the goal set by the Red Cross. National Honor Society students who volunteered during the drive include Zoiee Smith, Clover Smith, Karabir Singh, Daisy Tolliver, Loren Moran, and Macey Gecowets.
Waverly High School National Honor Society hosts blood drive
- Submitted by Vicki Hoover
